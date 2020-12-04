Trump Criticizes Defense Spending Bill Over Provision to Rename Confederate Bases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump criticized on Friday 2021 defense spending bill over a provision to rename military bases that honor Confederate commanders.

"A provision is in the NDAA for the renaming, or even desecration, of National Monuments in National Parks. This is not what our Country wants!" Trump tweeted.

The final draft of the National Defense Authorization Act was agreed upon by both chambers of the Congress and unveiled on Thursday.

It includes a measure to rename 10 Army bases that honor Confederate generals within three years.

Trump has already threatened to veto the legislation because it does not include a measure to eliminate protections for social media companies. But the bill could have enough bipartisan support in the House and Senate to override the president's veto.

Both chambers of Congress are expected to vote on the bill next week.