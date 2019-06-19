Trump Criticizes ECB Chief Over Potential Stimulus Measures

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi for considering further stimulus measures should the economic situation in Europe not improve

"Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others," Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The president added in a separate tweet that the European market rose following Drahi's comment, which he called unfair to the United States.

Earlier in the day, Draghi said the ECB would announce further stimulative measures if the economic situation remains unchanged.

Trump has criticized China for devaluing its currency to secure a competitive advantage that the United States does not have.

The president has repeatedly said that the US should be entitled to have a fair playing field.