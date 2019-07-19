Trump Criticizes 'Faulty Thought Process' of US Federal Reserve

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) President Donald Trump leveled fresh criticism at the US Federal Reserve on Friday, accusing the central bank of relying on a "faulty thought process" when setting interest rates.

"Because of the faulty thought process we have going for us at the Federal Reserve, we pay much higher interest rates than countries that are no match for us economically.

In other words, our interest costs are much higher than other countries, when they should be lower. Correct!" Trump said via Twitter.

The president has repeatedly called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

The Fed last month decided to maintain the benchmark US interest rate at the 2.25-2.5 percent range.