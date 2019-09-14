UrduPoint.com
Trump Criticizes Fed For Not 'acting Quickly' As ECB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:26 AM

Trump criticizes Fed for not 'acting quickly' as ECB

President Donald Trump attacked the Federal Reserve again Thursday for not "acting quickly" like its European counterpart to provide stimulus to the US economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):President Donald Trump attacked the Federal Reserve again Thursday for not "acting quickly" like its European counterpart to provide stimulus to the US economy.

After the European Central Bank unveiled a massive stimulus program earlier Thursday, Trump said on Twitter, "They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.

S. exports.""And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits," Trump said in the latest blast against the US central bank.

