UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Criticizes Federal Reserve Again For Being 'Slow To Act' On US Rates

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:01 AM

Trump Criticizes Federal Reserve Again for Being 'Slow To Act' on US Rates

US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve on Monday for being slow in cutting interest rates after the central bank's chairman said it was monitoring the coronavirus crisis to determine appropriate action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve on Monday for being slow in cutting interest rates after the central bank's chairman said it was monitoring the coronavirus crisis to determine appropriate action.

"As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act," Trump said in a tweet. "Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The US should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate. We don't, putting us at a competitive disadvantage. We should be leading, not following!"

Powell said in a statement on Friday that while the fundamentals of the US economy were strong, the Fed was prepared to use the tools necessary to preserve the country's more than decade-long growth amid the evolving pandemic threat.

Powell in his statement last week said the Fed was "closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook.

"

His statement came as US stocks suffered their worst weekly loss in October 2008, when the financial crisis then was just erupting.

The Fed last cut rates in December, ending a three-month long easing cycle where it trimmed the key US lending rate by a total 75 basis points. Traders on the money market are betting on 50 basis points cut this time, when the Fed meets March 17-18.

Trump is seeking reelection in November and is particularly sensitive to the performance of the stock market, which he regularly tweets about as a measure of his success in office. The president has criticised the Fed and Powell on numerous occasions in the past for being slow to resort to monetary easing, saying the United States should have negative rates if possible. Powell has said such an idea will not work for a vibrant economy like America's.

Related Topics

Trump Bank Germany Powell United States Money March October November December Stocks Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

1 hour ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

1 hour ago

Lampard to look at goalkeeper options at end of se ..

39 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 52 - Civil Pro ..

39 minutes ago

Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can threa ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.