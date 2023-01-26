UrduPoint.com

Trump Criticizes Sending Tanks To Ukraine, Calls For End To Conflict

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Trump Criticizes Sending Tanks to Ukraine, Calls for End to Conflict

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Western countries for sending battle tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Western countries for sending battle tanks to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the United States announced it would send 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev, which would constitute a Ukrainian tank battalion.

It came hours after Germany committed to providing 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly pushed to do so by its EU and NATO allies.

"FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the Ukraine conflict could end up being World War III. He argued that the Ukraine conflict would not have happened if he were president.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Trump Germany Kiev United States Tank World War

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospita ..

Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospital

1 minute ago
 G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Ec ..

G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Economic Aid for Kiev - White Ho ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iq ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under P ..

Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under PLSP by AKU

7 minutes ago
 UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production ..

UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan again skips judge threatening case hear ..

Imran Khan again skips judge threatening case hearing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.