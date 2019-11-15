US President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Friday criticized former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's performance while she was testifying in the impeachment hearing against him

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," Trump wrote.

"She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him."

Trump defended his decision to replace Yovanovitch - appointed by his predecessor Barak Obama - as the US ambassador to Ukraine, where she served from August 2016 until May 2019.

"It is a US President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors. They call it 'serving at the pleasure of the President,'" Trump said.

The United States now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations, Trump added.