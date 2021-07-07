UrduPoint.com
Trump Cuba Policy Repeatedly Hampered Aid Arrival Amid Pandemic - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Trump Cuba Policy Repeatedly Hampered Aid Arrival Amid Pandemic - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The restrictive measures against Cuba imposed by the former Trump administration have obstructed the arrival of humanitarian aid in the island nation during the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban Ambassador to the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta told Sputnik.

Over the last four years, the US government added 243 new economic sanctions to toughen the embargo on Cuba that has been in place for almost 60 years.

"The measures have repeatedly hampered the arrival of humanitarian aid in the country which, in the context of addressing the pandemic, is immoral and unjustifiable and highlights the blockade's criminal nature," Pedroso said.

The ambassador emphasized that the new restrictive measures have magnified the many challenges Cuba faces brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic, health and financial impacts.

"Think about how much [Cuba ]could be advanced, if just some of these measures are removed, or if Cuba is removed from the US State Department's unilateral list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism," Pedroso said.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back to the island nation's communist revolution in the late 1950s and involve least a half dozen different US laws. President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations, but many of those steps were reversed by the former administration of President Donald Trump.

Current President Joe Biden has promised that he would return Obama's policy on Cuba but has yet to reverse the previous administration's steps after nearly six months in office.

On June 23, the United States voted against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the embargo on Cuba that was adopted by the overwhelming majority of 184 other nations.

