Trump Cuts $400 Mn From Columbia University Over Anti-Semitism Claims

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:20 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) President Donald Trump's administration said Friday it was cutting $400 million in Federal grants to Columbia University, accusing it of failing to protect Jewish students from harassment as protesters rallied against Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Four government agencies announced in a statement "the immediate cancellation of approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

Trump said this week that he would cut funding for schools that allow "illegal protests," his latest threat to turn off the flow of federal money to the country's education system.

US campuses including Columbia's were rocked by student protests against Israel's war in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

The demonstrations ignited accusations of anti-Semitism.

Protests, some of which turned violent and saw campus buildings occupied and lectures disrupted, pitted students protesting Israel's conduct against pro-Israel campaigners, many of whom were Jewish.

A university spokesman said "we are reviewing the announcement from the federal agencies and pledge to work with the federal government to restore Columbia's federal funding."

"We take Columbia's legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting anti-Semitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff," the spokesman said.

