UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Cuts Florida Trip Short To Return To White House - Press Pool

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Trump Cuts Florida Trip Short to Return to White House - Press Pool

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) US President Donald Trump on Thursday ended his trip to Florida a day early than planned to return to the White House, according to a press pool report.

Trump ignored shouted questions from the press about Iran and his plans for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump is reportedly concerned that Iran may be planning an attack against US forces in the middle East region as retaliation for the US drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani a year ago.

Another factor in his decision to cut his trip short could be the upcoming Electoral College verification process in Congress on January 6. Trump has been lobbying lawmakers to challenge the results of the election.

The US president was previously expected to attend a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night.

Related Topics

Election Drone Attack Iran White House Trump Florida Middle East January May Congress From Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

2 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

40 minutes ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

2 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

2 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

2 hours ago

UK Hits New Daily High With 55,892 Coronavirus Cas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.