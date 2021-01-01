Trump Cuts Florida Trip Short to Return to White House - Press Pool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) US President Donald Trump on Thursday ended his trip to Florida a day early than planned to return to the White House, according to a press pool report.

Trump ignored shouted questions from the press about Iran and his plans for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump is reportedly concerned that Iran may be planning an attack against US forces in the middle East region as retaliation for the US drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani a year ago.

Another factor in his decision to cut his trip short could be the upcoming Electoral College verification process in Congress on January 6. Trump has been lobbying lawmakers to challenge the results of the election.

The US president was previously expected to attend a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night.