Trump Daughter-in-Law Lara Eyeing 2022 Senate Run - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Daughter-in-law of the US President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, is eyeing a run for senate in 2022 from her home state of North Carolina, the New York Times reported citing allies.

According to the seminal newspaper, Lara Trump has been telling associates that she is considering running, Richard Burr, one of the two representatives of the state in the Senate, announced he will retire at the end of his term.

Wife of President Trump's third child Eric, Lara Trump worked as a personal trainer and television producer before wedding Trump in 2014. She worked as a senior advisor 2020 presidential election campaign and made memorable appearances at the Republican National Convention and other functions.

The New York Times cites election campaign colleagues Kellyanne Conway and Mercedes Schlapp as praising Trump for having a "natural instinct for politics."