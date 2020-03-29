Trump Decides on Travel Advisory Instead of Quarantine in New York, Other States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump says a quarantine will not be imposed amid the spread of COVID-19 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead a travel advisory will be issued.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he was considering imposing some kind of a quarantine regime in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - the states that have become "hot spots" of COVID-19.

"On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor's of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government.

A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] tonight. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Twitter later on Saturday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier on Saturday that he doubted a quarantine would be "legally enforceable" and that it was unlikely that it would accomplish anything.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are more than 122,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and over 2,000 deaths from COVID-19. More than 500 coronavirus fatalities have been confirmed in New York City alone.