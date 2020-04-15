Trump Decision to End WHO Funding 'Not in US Interest' - US Chamber of Commerce

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) President Donald Trump damaged United States' interests by ending Washington's funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"[C]utting the WHO's funding during the COVID-19 pandemic is not in US interest given the organization's critical role assisting other countries - particularly in the developing world - in their response," US Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant said in the release.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he was pulling funding for the WHO while his administration conducted an investigation of the Geneva-based UN agency, claiming it had impeded the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Chamber supports a reformed but functional WHO, and US leadership and involvement are essential to securing its transparency and accountability going forward," Brilliant said.

Trump claimed during his White House press conference on Tuesday that the WHO repeated false Chinese claims about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, such as that it was not communicable, and failed to report accurately on the virus as it emerged in January.