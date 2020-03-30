Trump Declares Disasters in US States of Kansas, Alabama Over Covid-19 - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

The US states of Kansas and Alabama won access to federal disaster relief with twin declarations signed by President Donald Trump, the White House said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US states of Kansas and Alabama won access to federal disaster relief with twin declarations signed by President Donald Trump, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J.

Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Kansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020 and continuing," the Kansas declaration said.

The Alabama declaration used identical language.

As a result, funding federal disaster relief funding - normally used for natural calamities such as hurricanes and tornadoes - becomes available for both states in addition to aid available from three coronavirus response packages previously signed into law.