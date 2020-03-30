UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Declares Disasters In US States Of Kansas, Alabama Over Covid-19 - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Trump Declares Disasters in US States of Kansas, Alabama Over Covid-19 - White House

The US states of Kansas and Alabama won access to federal disaster relief with twin declarations signed by President Donald Trump, the White House said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US states of Kansas and Alabama won access to federal disaster relief with twin declarations signed by President Donald Trump, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J.

Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Kansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020 and continuing," the Kansas declaration said.

The Alabama declaration used identical language.

As a result, funding federal disaster relief funding - normally used for natural calamities such as hurricanes and tornadoes - becomes available for both states in addition to aid available from three coronavirus response packages previously signed into law.

Related Topics

White House Trump January 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

44 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

2 minutes ago

Data of daily wagers being collected to help them ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat harvesting to start in April: Usman Buzdar

2 minutes ago

Putin urges Moscow residents to respect lockdown

2 minutes ago

Punjab University establishes indigenous COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.