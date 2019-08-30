Trump Declares Emergency in Florida as Hurricane Dorian Approaches - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in the state of Florida, with Hurricane Dorian expected to make landfall as a life-threatening Category 4 storm over the three-day US Labor Day holiday weekend, and authorized US federal agencies to provide appropriate assistance for emergency measures, the White House said in a press release on Friday

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," the release said.