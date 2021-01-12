UrduPoint.com
Trump Declares Emergency In Washington, DC Ahead Of Inauguration - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 AM

Trump Declares Emergency in Washington, DC Ahead of Inauguration - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in the nation's capital ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J.

Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District's response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021," the release said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that the FBI is warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US state capitals, including the US Capitol building, in the final days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

