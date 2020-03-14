UrduPoint.com
Trump Declares National Emergency Over Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

Sat 14th March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency in the United States due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said during a press conference. "The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion... for [US] states and territories and localities in our shared fight against his disease."

