Trump Declares National Emergency Over Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency in the United States due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said during a press conference. "The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion... for [US] states and territories and localities in our shared fight against his disease."