UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Declares State Of Emergency In Florida Over Approaching Hurricane Sally- White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

Trump Declares State of Emergency in Florida Over Approaching Hurricane Sally- White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida due to approaching Hurricane Sally that has been raging off the US coast for several days, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Tuesday that the hurricane, the second storm bearing down on the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico in a span of three weeks, could bring "extreme life-threatening" and historic floods to the region.

"President @realDonaldTrump has declared that a State of Emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from #HurricaneSally," Deere wrote on Twitter.

Hurricane Sally is the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year, according to NHC records.

It comes less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura, one of the strongest US hurricanes in more than a century, made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, in late August as a Category 4 storm. That hurricane, which killed at least 25 people and damaged countless property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Related Topics

Storm Century Twitter White House Oil Trump Florida Mexico August From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

4 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

20 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

37 minutes ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.