Trump Declassifies Materials Related To Russia Probe - White House

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

Trump Declassifies Materials Related to Russia Probe - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has declassified material related to the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation that led to the launch of the Russia investigation, according to a copy of the memorandum provided by the White House.

"I hereby declassify the remaining materials in the binder," Trump said on Tuesday.

"This is my final determination under the declassification review and I have directed the Attorney General to implement the redactions proposed in the FBI's January 17 submission and return to the White House an appropriately redacted copy."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation concluded there was no collusion between the Trump campaign in 2016 and the Kremlin.

More Stories From World

