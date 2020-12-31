UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:40 AM

Trump Declassifying Unverified Intelligence China Placed Bounties on US Troops - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Trump administration is planning to declassify unverified intelligence indicating that China has placed bounties on US troops in Afghanistan, the news website Axios reported citing two senior administration officials.

The report said on Wednesday that China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack US troops.

The Trump administration is currently working to confirm the intelligence, the report said.

President Donald Trump was personally briefed on the matter by National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and it was included in his briefing on December 17, the report said.

The report noted that Trump is believed to have not discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that the Chinese embassy in the United States did not respond to a request for comment.

