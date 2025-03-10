Trump Declines To Rule Out 2025 US Recession
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President Donald Trump declined Sunday to rule out the possibility that the United States might enter a recession this year.
"I hate to predict things like that," he told a Fox news interviewer when asked directly about a possible recession in 2025.
"There is a period of transition, because what we're doing is very big -- we're bringing wealth back to America," he said, adding, "It takes a little time."
Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, was more definitive when asked Sunday about the possibility of a recession.
"Absolutely not," he told NBC's "Meet the Press" when asked whether Americans should brace for a downturn.
Trump's on-again, off-again tariff threats against Canada, Mexico, China and others have left the US financial markets in turmoil and consumers unsure what the year might bring.
Stock markets just ended their worst week since the November election.
Measures of consumer confidence are down, as shoppers -- already battered by years of inflation -- brace for the higher prices that tariffs can bring.
And widespread government layoffs being engineered by Trump's billionaire advisor Elon Musk add further concern.
When asked later Sunday to clarify his remarks on whether there could be a recession, Trump told reports on Air Force One "Who knows?"
Overall, the signs are mixed.
A widely watched Atlanta Federal Reserve index now predicts a 2.4 percent contraction of real GDP growth in the year's first quarter, which would be the worst result since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Much of the uncertainty stems from Trump's shifting tariff policy -- effective dates have changed, as have the sectors being targeted -- as businesses and investors try to puzzle out what will come next.
Kevin Hassett, Trump's chief economic advisor, was asked on ABC whether tariffs were primarily temporary or might become permanent.
Hassett said that depended on the behavior of the countries targeted. If they failed to respond positively, he said, the result could be a "new equilibrium" of continuing tariffs.
The administration has insisted that while the economy will pass through a possibly bumpy "transition," things are headed in a positive direction.
In his State of the Union message on Tuesday, Trump told Americans to expect "a little disturbance" as tariffs take hold, while adding: "We're okay with that. It won't be much."
And his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned of a "detox period" as the economy cuts government spending.
Given the uncertainties, economists have been wary of making firm predictions.
Economists at Goldman Sachs, citing Trump's policies, have raised their odds of a recession over the next 12 months from 15 percent to 20 percent.
And Morgan Stanley predicted "softer growth this year" than earlier expected.
Recessions are generally defined as two consecutive quarters of weak or negative GDP growth.
The US was briefly in recession in early 2020 as the Covid pandemic spread. Millions of people lost jobs.
Recent Stories
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
More Stories From World
-
Ramazan in Madinah: Neighborhood stalls bring heritage to life5 minutes ago
-
Greenland's homeless left behind as Arctic island modernises5 minutes ago
-
Israeli negotiators head to Qatar for Gaza truce talks5 minutes ago
-
Opium farming takes root in Myanmar's war-wracked landscape6 minutes ago
-
Trump declines to rule out 2025 US recession6 minutes ago
-
Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation' as Trump ramps up pressure15 minutes ago
-
Swiatek sails on at Indian Wells, Medvedev through26 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US26 minutes ago
-
At mass rally, Mexico president says confident Trump tariffs resolved35 minutes ago
-
Floods hit eastern Australia, 190,000 properties blacked out36 minutes ago
-
7-Eleven to explore sell-offs with Couche-Tard ahead of potential merger1 hour ago
-
China reaffirms commitment to reform, opening up at "two sessions"1 hour ago