Trump Decries 'political Prosecution' After Supreme Court Rulings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was the victim of "political prosecution" after the Supreme Court issued mixed rulings on whether he must turn over his financial records

While the high court blocked a congressional request for his records, it said he was not immune from a subpoena issued by a New York prosecutor. Both cases were sent back to lower courts for further review.

"This is all a political prosecution," Trump tweeted.

"I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!"

