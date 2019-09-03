Trump Defends Golf Getaway Amid Hurricane Emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The US president lashed back on Tuesday against the mayor of London after the latter mocked Donald Trump for golfing as Hurricane Dorian continued creeping up on the East Coast.

Trump canceled his visit to Poland for WWII commemorations over the weekend due to the emergency but was briefly flown to his golf club in Virginia. Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an interview with Politico on Sunday that Trump was "clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course."

"The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday.

Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive)," Trump tweeted.

He added that Khan should focus on knife crime in the British capital, which he said was "totally out of control." "He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!" Trump continued.

The two have been trading barbs since Trump, then a presidential candidate, suggested barring Muslims from certain countries from traveling to the United States. Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, accused the Republican of racism.