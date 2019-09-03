UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Defends Golf Getaway Amid Hurricane Emergency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Trump Defends Golf Getaway Amid Hurricane Emergency

The US president lashed back on Tuesday against the mayor of London after the latter mocked Donald Trump for golfing as Hurricane Dorian continued creeping up on the East Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The US president lashed back on Tuesday against the mayor of London after the latter mocked Donald Trump for golfing as Hurricane Dorian continued creeping up on the East Coast.

Trump canceled his visit to Poland for WWII commemorations over the weekend due to the emergency but was briefly flown to his golf club in Virginia. Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an interview with Politico on Sunday that Trump was "clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course."

"The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday.

Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive)," Trump tweeted.

He added that Khan should focus on knife crime in the British capital, which he said was "totally out of control." "He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!" Trump continued.

The two have been trading barbs since Trump, then a presidential candidate, suggested barring Muslims from certain countries from traveling to the United States. Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, accused the Republican of racism.

Related Topics

Sadiq Khan Visit Trump London Virginia Poland United States Sunday National University Muslim From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

36 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

51 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

51 minutes ago

Broghil festival postponed for a week in reverence ..

2 minutes ago

Women Have Right to Be Represented in Sudanese Tra ..

2 minutes ago

EU Energy Chief Says Held Productive Talks With Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.