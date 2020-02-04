UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Defends Iowa, Blames Democrats For Delay In Caucus Results

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:34 PM

Trump Defends Iowa, Blames Democrats for Delay in Caucus Results

US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Iowa would continue to hold the first primary contest in the nation and blamed the state's Democrats for a delay in reporting Monday's party caucus results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Iowa would continue to hold the first Primary contest in the nation and blamed the state's Democrats for a delay in reporting Monday's party caucus results.

"It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault," Trump said via Twitter.

The Iowa caucuses, the contests that kick off the US presidential nomination process, began on Monday at around 8:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday). Most of the results were expected to be in by 11:00 p.m. EST. However,� results have not been released till now.

Traditionally, US presidential primaries start in Iowa. Trump called this a very important tradition, saying he does not plan to change it, though as a Republican president he has no authority to alter the Democratic party's scheduling.

"It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!" he said.

Trump also called the caucus "an unmitigated disaster," saying, "the only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is Trump."

Democrats also criticized Iowa's authorities for their methods of conducting the vote. "Voting by smartphone is a bad idea and Iowa is proving that counting votes via app is just as unreliable," US Senator Ron Wyden said via Twitter.

Trump has already won the Republican primary race in the Iowa Caucus. He earned 97% (29,761) of votes cast on Monday night against his Republican challengers Joe Walsh and William Weld.

Related Topics

Vote Twitter Trump Democrats Race

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

51 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court expresses dissatisfaction ove ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour Leadership Front-Runner Urges Cabinet Se ..

2 minutes ago

PHA, district administration to organize human cha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.