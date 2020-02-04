Trump Defends Iowa, Blames Democrats for Delay in Caucus Results

US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Iowa would continue to hold the first primary contest in the nation and blamed the state's Democrats for a delay in reporting Monday's party caucus results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Iowa would continue to hold the first Primary contest in the nation and blamed the state's Democrats for a delay in reporting Monday's party caucus results.

"It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault," Trump said via Twitter.

The Iowa caucuses, the contests that kick off the US presidential nomination process, began on Monday at around 8:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday). Most of the results were expected to be in by 11:00 p.m. EST. However,� results have not been released till now.

Traditionally, US presidential primaries start in Iowa. Trump called this a very important tradition, saying he does not plan to change it, though as a Republican president he has no authority to alter the Democratic party's scheduling.

"It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!" he said.

Trump also called the caucus "an unmitigated disaster," saying, "the only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is Trump."

Democrats also criticized Iowa's authorities for their methods of conducting the vote. "Voting by smartphone is a bad idea and Iowa is proving that counting votes via app is just as unreliable," US Senator Ron Wyden said via Twitter.

Trump has already won the Republican primary race in the Iowa Caucus. He earned 97% (29,761) of votes cast on Monday night against his Republican challengers Joe Walsh and William Weld.