Trump Defends 'Moral Sin' of Golfing Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday railed against media coverage of his recent golf outing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, arguing that he had gone golfless for almost three months.

"Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt news makes it sound like a mortal sin," Trump tweeted.

Major US publications did stories on Trump's trip to his golf course in Virginia as the country's death toll from the virus approached 100,000.

"What they don't say is that it was my first golf in almost 3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual 'hit' pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged," the president wrote.

Trump went on to criticize Joe Biden, his Democratic rival in the upcoming presidential election, for his "work ethic." Biden released a new campaign ad on Saturday slamming the president for playing golf while the US death toll kept rising.