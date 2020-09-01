Trump Defends Police, Says Sometimes They 'Choke'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US President Donald Trump in his briefing expressed support to the country's law enforcement, saying that in complicated situations police officers sometimes make the wrong decision and "choke."

"We have to give our police back their dignity, their respect. They are very talented people, they are strong, they are tough, they can do the job," Trump said on Monday. "In some cases, you have bad cops, we have to take care of that. In other cases, they choke. They have a quarter of a second to make a decision. And sometimes they make the wrong decision... so, they choke sometimes. And that goes on the evening news for weeks."

When asked about a 17-year old charged with a deadly shooting amid the protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Trump said that he wanted to see police handling tough situations.

Violent protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States after police shot Blake in the back seven times. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. However, the protest quickly turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.

According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest.

Protests against police brutality and racism started in numerous cities in the United States after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of arson, looting and vandalism, especially after subsequent deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.