Open Menu

Trump Defends Prospect Of Qatar Gifting Him Luxury Plane To Use As Air Force One

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Trump defends prospect of Qatar gifting him luxury plane to use as Air Force One

President Donald Trump said Sunday night that the Defence Department plans to accept from the Qatari royal family

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) President Donald Trump said Sunday night that the Defence Department plans to accept from the Qatari royal family

a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet to replace Air Force One, the air transport for the US president, as a “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the multimillion dollar jet would be used on a temporary basis “in a very public and transparent transaction.”

Earlier, The New York Times and ABC News reported that the plane will later be donated to Trump’s presidential library.

The gift will be announced when Trump makes his first major foreign trip to the Middle East this week, where he will visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Associated Press and the Times.

Indicating his plans to accept the plane as a gift, President Trump lashed out at Democratic critics of the exchange in an evening post on Truth Social on May 11.

"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that!" Trump said. "The Dems (Democrats) are World Class Losers!!!"

The US Constitution’s Emoluments Clause prohibits any person holding office from accepting "any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State," without congressional consent.

The aircraft in question is worth $400 million, ABC reported.

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts traini ..

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program

3 minutes ago
 Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel ..

Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..

3 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Pun ..

CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate su ..

Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

6 minutes ago
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduc ..

Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

6 minutes ago
 Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s ..

Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20

7 minutes ago
 Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

4 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World