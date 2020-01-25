Trump Defense Team to Begin Arguments Saturday Morning - Senate Majority Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Trump defense team will begin its arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Saturday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor on Friday.

"We've organized tomorrow's session to convene at 10:00 a.m. and run for several hours as the President's counsel begins their presentation," McConnell said.

The House of Representatives managers are expected to finish their presentations on Friday night. The Trump defense team, starting Saturday, will have 24 hours to present their argument over the period of three days.

Earlier on Friday, Trump complained that Saturday viewing ratings are known as "death valley" in television.

On December 18, Democrats in the House of Representatives impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats claimed Trump requested that Ukraine investigate for corruption his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, by leveraging congressionally approved military assistance to Kiev.

Trump has repeatedly said he has broken no laws and characterized the impeachment as a hoax and a political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.