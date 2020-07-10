Trump Delayed Rally in New Hampshire Due to Incoming Tropical Storm - White House Pool

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday that President Donald Trump has decided to delay his rally in the state of New Hampshire due to an incoming tropical storm, according to a White House press pool report.

McEnany told reporters Trump's rally will be delayed for for a week or two, the report said.

The Trump rally was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday in the New Hampshire city of Portsmouth.