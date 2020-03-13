Trump Demands Fed Cut Rates to Match Other Central Banks as Coronavirus Pandemic Grows

President Donald Trump on Friday implored the Federal Reserve for an emergency cut in interest rates as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic emptied factories and business throughout the United States and the world, with workers sent home and forced to work remotely to the extent possible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) President Donald Trump on Friday implored the Federal Reserve for an emergency cut in interest rates as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic emptied factories and business throughout the United States and the world, with workers sent home and forced to work remotely to the extent possible.

"The Federal Reserve must FINALLY lower the Fed Rate to something comparable to their competitor Central Banks. Jay Powell and group are putting us at a decided economic and physiological disadvantage. Should never have been this way. Also, STIMULATE!" Trump said via Twitter.

Several nations, Germany being a prominent example, have slashed rates to negative territory, meaning that lenders and depositors must pay financial institutions for the privilege of storing their money.

Some economists are speculating that the Federal Reserve would cut rates to zero or near zero next week.

Trump's message followed a week in which the novel coronavirus spread to more than 120 nations, impacting nearly all aspects of modern life and forcing governments to consider drastic steps such as those used by China to halt the contagion.