Trump Demands NYT Reveal Sources Of Recent Report On US Cyberattacks On Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:40 AM

Trump Demands NYT Reveal Sources of Recent Report on US Cyberattacks on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump demanded that The New York Times newspaper reveal sources of its "fake" reports on the US cyberattacks on Russia's power grid.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed current and former government officials, that the United States was stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid, demonstrating Trump's determination to use cybertools more aggressively.

"The story in the @nytimes about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia's power grid is Fake news, and the Failing New York Times knows it. They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony. Times must be held fully accountable!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Saturday.

