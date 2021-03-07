UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Trump Demands Republican Organizations to Stop Using His Name - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has demanded three major Republican groups to stop using his name to raise money, Politico reported on Saturday, citing Trump's adviser.

According to the adviser, Trump's lawyers on Friday sent cease-and-desist letters to the National Republican Senate Campaign, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Campaign and asked them to stop using the ex-president's name on fundraising merchandise and emails.

Politico reported on Friday that Trump was "furious" that his name was used by organizations to help Republicans who voted to impeach him last month.

"President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn't give anyone - friend or foe - permission to use his likeness without explicit approval," the adviser told Politico.

In mid-February, the US Senate acquitted Trump in the impeachment trial over the charge of inciting insurrection during the unrest at the US Capitol on January 6.

