Trump Demands US Aid Agency Closure Despite Tumult
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) President Donald Trump on Friday called for USAID to be shuttered, escalating his unprecedented campaign to dismantle the humanitarian agency.
"THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social app as part of a drive that has triggered chaos in the agency's global network and allegations of weakening American influence on the world stage.
In the three weeks since he began his new term, Trump has launched a crusade led by his top donor and world's richest person, Elon Musk, to downsize or dismantle swaths of the US government.
The most concentrated fire has been on the United States Agency for International Development, which distributes US humanitarian aid globally.
On Friday, Musk -- who along with Trump has spread blatantly false information about USAID's finances -- reposted photos on social media of the agency's signage being taken down from its Washington headquarters.
The Trump administration has already frozen foreign aid and ordered thousands of foreign-based staff to return to the United States, with reported impacts on the ground steadily growing.
On Thursday, a union official confirmed reports that the USAID headcount of 10,000 employees would be reduced to around only 300.
Labor unions are challenging the legality of the onslaught, including a separate government-wide offer of buyouts by Musk's team.
Democrats in Congress say it would be unconstitutional for Trump -- who has also expressed intent to close the Department of education -- to shut down government agencies without the legislature's greenlight.
