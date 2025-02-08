Open Menu

Trump Demands US Aid Agency Closure Despite Tumult

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) President Donald Trump on Friday called for USAID to be shuttered, escalating his unprecedented campaign to dismantle the humanitarian agency.

"THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social app as part of a drive that has triggered chaos in the agency's global network and allegations of weakening American influence on the world stage.

In the three weeks since he began his new term, Trump has launched a crusade led by his top donor and world's richest person, Elon Musk, to downsize or dismantle swaths of the US government.

The most concentrated fire has been on the United States Agency for International Development, which distributes US humanitarian aid globally.

On Friday, Musk -- who along with Trump has spread blatantly false information about USAID's finances -- reposted photos on social media of the agency's signage being taken down from its Washington headquarters.

The Trump administration has already frozen foreign aid and ordered thousands of foreign-based staff to return to the United States, with reported impacts on the ground steadily growing.

On Thursday, a union official confirmed reports that the USAID headcount of 10,000 employees would be reduced to around only 300.

Labor unions are challenging the legality of the onslaught, including a separate government-wide offer of buyouts by Musk's team.

Democrats in Congress say it would be unconstitutional for Trump -- who has also expressed intent to close the Department of education -- to shut down government agencies without the legislature's greenlight.

Recent Stories

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

34 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

56 minutes ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

1 hour ago
 Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian pati ..

UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

10 hours ago
 Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger a ..

Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World