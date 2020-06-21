Trump Denies Being Involved in Removal of Geoffrey Berman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he is not involved in the appointment of Jay Clayton, currently the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to serve as the next US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to replace Geoffrey Berman.

"I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York," US Attorney General William Barr said in a Friday statement released by the US Justice Department.

Shortly after, Berman said in a statement that he had not resigned and that he learned about his removal from a press release.

"I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning my position ... I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate," Berman said in a statement released on Twitter.

In a Saturday letter to Berman, Barr said that he was "surprised and quite disappointed" after seeing Berman's Friday statement.

"Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so," Barr said on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that the decision was up to the attorney general.

"Attorney General Barr is working on that. That's his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that's really up to him, I'm not involved," Trump said ahead of the Tulsa rally.

Barr said that it was Trump's intention to nominate Jay Clayton for Berman's post.

"I am pleased to announce that President Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, currently the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York," Barr said in his Friday statement.

Berman's office was involved in the prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer who pleaded guilty in November 2018 to charges of lying to Congress, and an ongoing investigation of Rudy Giuliani, the US president's current lawyer. Giuliani was the attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 until 1989.