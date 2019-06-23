UrduPoint.com
Trump Denies Calling 'Back' Military Strike On Iran, Says Just Stopped It For Now

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he did not call a strike against Iran "back," but stopped it from taking place at the present stage. 

Earlier this week, Trump said the United States was "cocked and loaded" to strike Iran in retaliation for downing a US surveillance drone but then stopped the attack because he decided there would be too many casualties for a proportionate response.

Some media outlets said Trump "pulled back" from launching the strikes.

"I never called the strike against Iran "BACK," as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Iran shot down the US drone amid the already volatile situation and increased tensions between Washington and Tehran.

