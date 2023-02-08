Trump Denies Chinese Balloons Traversed US Airspace During His Tenure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rebuffed the Pentagon's statements that suspected spy balloons from China flew over the country undetected under his administration.

On Monday, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, admitted the country's failure to detect past Chinese balloons. It came after media reported, citing defense officials, that at least three suspected Chinese surveillance balloons had traveled over the continental US during the Trump administration and at least one previously during the Biden administration.

"No Balloons from China flew over the United States, in any way, shape, or form, while I was President. If they did we would have shot them down, immediately!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Last week, a high-altitude Chinese balloon, which the Pentagon says was conducting surveillance, was spotted over the United States before a fighter jet shot it down on Saturday.

China argued the airship was engaged in scientific research, but the incident nevertheless sparked a diplomatic row, including the postponement of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.