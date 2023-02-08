UrduPoint.com

Trump Denies Chinese Balloons Traversed US Airspace During His Tenure

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Trump Denies Chinese Balloons Traversed US Airspace During His Tenure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rebuffed the Pentagon's statements that suspected spy balloons from China flew over the country undetected under his administration.

On Monday, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, admitted the country's failure to detect past Chinese balloons. It came after media reported, citing defense officials, that at least three suspected Chinese surveillance balloons had traveled over the continental US during the Trump administration and at least one previously during the Biden administration.

"No Balloons from China flew over the United States, in any way, shape, or form, while I was President. If they did we would have shot them down, immediately!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Last week, a high-altitude Chinese balloon, which the Pentagon says was conducting surveillance, was spotted over the United States before a fighter jet shot it down on Saturday.

China argued the airship was engaged in scientific research, but the incident nevertheless sparked a diplomatic row, including the postponement of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Visit Trump Beijing United States Media From

Recent Stories

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

28 minutes ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

28 minutes ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

29 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

29 minutes ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

29 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar apprises Ko ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.