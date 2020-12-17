UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Denies Connection To 'Potential Prosecution' Of Hunter Biden

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:49 PM

Trump Denies Connection to 'Potential Prosecution' of Hunter Biden

US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday any connection to the "potential prosecution" of Hunter Biden, president-elect Joe Biden's son

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday any connection to the "potential prosecution" of Hunter Biden, president-elect Joe Biden's son.

"I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake news.

Actually, I find it very sad to watch!" Trump said via Twitter.

Hunter Biden announced last week that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

Trump had earlier publicly called on the US authorities to take action over Hunter Biden's alleged activities in Ukraine while he was member of the board of directors in the energy company Burisma.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Company Trump Family Sad

Recent Stories

DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board t ..

5 minutes ago

New US Maritime Strategy Targets Russia, China Mov ..

18 seconds ago

Greece to Start Receiving French Rafale Fighter Je ..

19 seconds ago

Pakistan's first-ever sports anthem launched by Sp ..

21 seconds ago

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

22 seconds ago

Sr officers of KP attends workshop on gender respo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.