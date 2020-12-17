Trump Denies Connection to 'Potential Prosecution' of Hunter Biden

US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday any connection to the "potential prosecution" of Hunter Biden, president-elect Joe Biden's son

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday any connection to the "potential prosecution" of Hunter Biden, president-elect Joe Biden's son.

"I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake news.

Actually, I find it very sad to watch!" Trump said via Twitter.

Hunter Biden announced last week that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

Trump had earlier publicly called on the US authorities to take action over Hunter Biden's alleged activities in Ukraine while he was member of the board of directors in the energy company Burisma.