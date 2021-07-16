UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:23 AM

Trump Denies General Milley's Claims About Planning Coup: 'I'm Not Into Coups'

Former US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday the claim by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley in a new book that he was planning a coup d'etat to take over the federal government rather than step down in January

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday the claim by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley in a new book that he was planning a coup d'etat to take over the Federal government rather than step down in January.

"So ridiculous! Sorry to inform you, but an election is my form of 'coup,' and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley," Trump said in his statement.

Trump said Milley "got his job only because the world's most overrated general, James Mattis, could not stand him, had no respect for him, and would not recommend him.

To me the fact that Mattis didn't like him, just like Obama didn't like him and actually fired Milley, was a good thing, not a bad thing."

Trump also said Milley "choked like a dog" in front of the news media when he was criticized for walking publicly with the president.

"I saw at that moment he had no courage or skill, certainly not the type of person I would be talking 'coup' with. I'm not into coups!"

Trump said he believed Milley was a better politician than a general, "trying to curry favor with the radical Left."

