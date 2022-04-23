UrduPoint.com

Trump Denies Having Ever Admitted Responsibility For January 6 Riot

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Trump Denies Having Ever Admitted Responsibility for January 6 Riot

Former US President Donald Trump said that he had never admitted responsibility for the storming of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said that he had never admitted responsibility for the storming of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that it had obtained an audio with the House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy claiming that Trump acknowledged some responsibility for the events leading up to the January 6 riot.

"No, that's false. I never claimed responsibility," Trump said in an interview to the Wall Street Journal issued on Saturday.

On January 6, 2021 a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results. The US House Select Committee in charge of the probe has interviewed several hundred people, requested White House records from the National Archives, and held several former Trump advisers in contempt.

In early March, the committee investigating the January 6 riot decided there is enough evidence to conclude that Trump and his associates may have conspired to commit fraud and obstruction by misleading Americans about the outcome of the 2020 election and attempting to overturn the result.

In the 15 months since the riot on January 6, 2021, almost 800 people in nearly all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the uprising. This includes more than 250 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues.

Related Topics

Election Protest White House Trump New York January March May 2020 All From

Recent Stories

S.A Gardens stun United Kings to win CDA/MCI baske ..

S.A Gardens stun United Kings to win CDA/MCI basketball tourney

48 seconds ago
 Sana Ullah condemns firing incident across Pak-Afg ..

Sana Ullah condemns firing incident across Pak-Afghan border

49 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps for development of backward, rur ..

Govt taking steps for development of backward, rural areas of Balochistan: Nasee ..

51 seconds ago
 Pakistani troops foil terrorist attack from inside ..

Pakistani troops foil terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan in N Waziristan: ..

52 seconds ago
 Air Quality ideal in Capital as air pollutants rat ..

Air Quality ideal in Capital as air pollutants ratio declines persistently

21 minutes ago
 Ramadan items distributed on subsidized rates

Ramadan items distributed on subsidized rates

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.