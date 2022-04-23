Trump Denies Having Ever Admitted Responsibility for January 6 Riot

Former US President Donald Trump said that he had never admitted responsibility for the storming of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said that he had never admitted responsibility for the storming of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that it had obtained an audio with the House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy claiming that Trump acknowledged some responsibility for the events leading up to the January 6 riot.

"No, that's false. I never claimed responsibility," Trump said in an interview to the Wall Street Journal issued on Saturday.

On January 6, 2021 a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results. The US House Select Committee in charge of the probe has interviewed several hundred people, requested White House records from the National Archives, and held several former Trump advisers in contempt.

In early March, the committee investigating the January 6 riot decided there is enough evidence to conclude that Trump and his associates may have conspired to commit fraud and obstruction by misleading Americans about the outcome of the 2020 election and attempting to overturn the result.

In the 15 months since the riot on January 6, 2021, almost 800 people in nearly all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the uprising. This includes more than 250 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues.