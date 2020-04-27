UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Denies Having Plans To Fire Health Secretary Alex Azar

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:30 AM

Trump Denies Having Plans to Fire Health Secretary Alex Azar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has refuted reports of alleged plans to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar amid criticism over the government response to the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

"Reports that H.H.S. Secretary @AlexAzar is going to be 'fired' by me are Fake news. The Lamestream Media knows this, but they are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public. They never even called to ask. Alex is doing an excellent job!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Saturday, US media, including The Politico, reported citing anonymous White House officials that there were discussions to replace Azar. The Politico said that possible replacements being considered were White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx, Medicare chief Seema Verma and deputy Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan.

The United States currently has the largest number of coronavirus cases and the highest COVID-19 death toll. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 963,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and the country has registered over 54,800 coronavirus-related fatalities.

On Saturday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing was cancelled. On Friday, the White House press briefing lasted just over 20 minutes, as opposed to the usual two hours or more, and Trump did not take any questions from reporters.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump United States Sunday Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

4 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.