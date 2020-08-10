UrduPoint.com
Trump Denies Offering To Add His Face To Mount Rushmore, Calls It 'Good Idea' Though

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Trump Denies Offering to Add His Face to Mount Rushmore, Calls It 'Good Idea' Though

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has denied seeking to have his image etched on Mount Rushmore, but noted that it "sounds like a good idea" to him.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that the president aspired to have his face on Mount Rushmore. The White House even reportedly inquired South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about such a possibility last year.

"This is Fake news by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN.

Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me," Trump tweeted, posting a link to the relevant CNN report.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a colossal sculpture featuring the heads of four US presidents - George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln - that were carved in granite rock in South Dakota between 1927 and 1941.

More Stories From World

