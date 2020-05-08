Trump denies plot in Venezuela, says would use 'invasion'

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States was not behind a failed covert plot in Venezuela allegedly involving two Americans, but that if he did order an attack it would be an open "invasion."

""If I wanted to go into Venezuela I wouldn't make a secret about it," he told Fox news.

"I'd go in and they would do nothing about it. They would roll over. I wouldn't send a small little group. No, no, no. It would be called an army," he said. "It would be called an invasion."