Trump Denies Plot In Venezuela, Says Would Use 'invasion'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:08 PM

Trump denies plot in Venezuela, says would use 'invasion'

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States was not behind a failed covert plot in Venezuela allegedly involving two Americans, but that if he did order an attack it would be an open "invasion."

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States was not behind a failed covert plot in Venezuela allegedly involving two Americans, but that if he did order an attack it would be an open "invasion."

""If I wanted to go into Venezuela I wouldn't make a secret about it," he told Fox news.

"I'd go in and they would do nothing about it. They would roll over. I wouldn't send a small little group. No, no, no. It would be called an army," he said. "It would be called an invasion."

