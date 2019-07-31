UrduPoint.com
Trump Denies Racist Strategy But Gets Heckled For 'hate'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:53 PM

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any racist "strategy" behind a string of verbal attacks on African-Americans, but found himself being accused of hate by a heckler at a high-profile speech

Jamestown, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any racist "strategy" behind a string of verbal attacks on African-Americans, but found himself being accused of hate by a heckler at a high-profile speech.

"I have no strategy. I have zero strategy," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about his recent tirades against black and other non-white opponents, as well as the majority black city of Baltimore.

"I'm not angry at anybody," he said.

Earlier, Trump denounced the "horrors" of slavery in a speech in Jamestown, Virginia, celebrating the founding of the first local legislature there by English colonists 400 years ago.

In his speech, Trump noted that along with the first settlers came the first African slaves, making Jamestown a symbol not just of US democracy but of mass slavery.

"We remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery," Trump said, calling this the "barbaric trade in human lives." But black Virginia state lawmakers boycotted the event, saying it had been "tarnished" by Trump.

"It is impossible to ignore the emblem of hate and disdain that the president represents," the African-American lawmakers said in a statement, accusing Trump of using "racist and xenophobic rhetoric."And in a rare interruption of a presidential speech, a Virginia state lawmaker heckled Trump and held up a sign reading "Deport hate" and "Go back to your corrupted home."Trump paused his speech while the man was led away but did not say anything.

