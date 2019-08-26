Trump Denies Suggesting Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Landfall

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied media reports that claimed he had proposed using nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them from reaching the US east coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday denied media reports that claimed he had proposed using nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them from reaching the US east coast.

According to the Axios portal, Trump had argued at several briefings with homeland and national security officials that bombs should be dropped into the eye of hurricanes forming off the African coast to disrupt them.

"The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous.

I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!" he tweeted.

The suggestion attributed to the US president is not new and dates back to the 1950s. It is listed as a frequently asked question by the National Oceans and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA says a nuclear blast would not be effective in counteracting convection currents. Worse than that, it would release radioactive materials that would travel with the wind and affect the land during landfall and lead to disastrous consequences for the environment.