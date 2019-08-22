UrduPoint.com
Trump Denounces Danish Prime Minister's Criticism Of His Idea To Purchase Greenland

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen's criticism of his idea to purchase Greenland was very inappropriate.

"I thought that the Prime Minister's statement that it was an absurd idea was nasty, I thought it was an inappropriate statement, all she had to do is say, 'No we wouldn't be interested,'" Trump told reporters outside the White House.

Trump said his idea was just a thought and something past US presidents have considered. He emphasized that respect must be shown to the United States.

Trump earlier confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland, the biggest island in the world, which has belonged to Denmark for centuries.

Denmark has dismissed the plans, calling them "absurd," and refused to discuss the matter. This prompted Trump to postpone a planned meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in September.

Greenland is located in the northwestern part of the Atlantic Ocean, which makes it of strategic importance for the development of the Arctic region. The United States has had its Thule Air Base in the northwestern part of Greenland since 1943.

