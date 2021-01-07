UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Deploys National Guard To US Capitol - Press Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Trump Deploys National Guard to US Capitol - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has directed the National Guard and other Federal protective services to deploy to the Capitol building to help local law enforcement after a group of individuals breached the building, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At President Donald Trump's direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services," McEnany said via Twitter. "We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful."

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. HOwever, a group of individuals entered the Capitol and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with the Capitol police.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Police Twitter White House Trump Chamber

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

1 hour ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

1 hour ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

1 hour ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

1 hour ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

1 hour ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.