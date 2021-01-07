Trump Deploys National Guard to US Capitol - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has directed the National Guard and other Federal protective services to deploy to the Capitol building to help local law enforcement after a group of individuals breached the building, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At President Donald Trump's direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services," McEnany said via Twitter. "We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful."

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. HOwever, a group of individuals entered the Capitol and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with the Capitol police.