Trump Deploys New Impeachment Defence Team After Lead Lawyers Quit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:21 PM

Former US president Donald Trump has named new lawyers to lead the defence at his impeachment trial in the Senate next week on the charge that he unleashed a deadly insurrection against the US Capitol on 6 January, according to American media reports

The announcement comes just a day after his previous team collapsed.

One point of friction with his previous team was that Trump wanted the attorneys to focus on his election fraud claims rather than the constitutionality of convicting a former president, the reports said.

Trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will head up Trump's new legal team. the former president announced on Sunday evening.

Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial, as lawmakers have accused Trump of inciting an insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters attacked the Congress building following one of his rallies, leading to the deaths of five people.

The trial, which is similar to a court proceeding with the senators functioning as jurors, is set to begin during the week of February 8.

The House of Representatives introduced an article of impeachment last week to the Senate.

Conviction in the Senate could result in a vote to bar him from running for office again, but the conviction is unlikely as only a few Republican senators may vote for impeachment, according to analysts.

