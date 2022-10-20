Trump Deposed as Part of E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Misconduct - Lawyers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump provided deposition as part of a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a women who has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s, according to a statement from lawyers representing Carroll.

"We're pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump's deposition today.

We are not able to comment further," the statement said on Wednesday.

Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump under the Adult Survivors Act as well as a defamation lawsuit. Both cases serve to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room as alleged, court documents filed in September said.

A trial for the cases could occur as soon as February of next year, the filing added.