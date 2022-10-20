UrduPoint.com

Trump Deposed As Part Of E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Misconduct - Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Trump Deposed as Part of E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Misconduct - Lawyers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump provided deposition as part of a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a women who has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s, according to a statement from lawyers representing Carroll.

"We're pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump's deposition today.

We are not able to comment further," the statement said on Wednesday.

Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump under the Adult Survivors Act as well as a defamation lawsuit. Both cases serve to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room as alleged, court documents filed in September said.

A trial for the cases could occur as soon as February of next year, the filing added.

Related Topics

Lawyers Trump Same February September Women From Court

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

3 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

3 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 hours ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

3 hours ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.