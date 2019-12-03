Trump Describes Macron's Statement On NATO's 'Brain Death' As Nasty, Disrespectful
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:07 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump described on Tuesday the recent statement of French leader Emmanuel Macron about the "brain death" of NATO as a nasty and disrespectful one.
In November, Macron told The Economist magazine that there was currently no security cooperation between Europe and the United States, essentially leaving NATO in a state of "brain death.
" German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have already expressed their disagreements with that assessment.
"That is a very nasty statement to essentially 28 countries," Trump said, also calling Macron's remark disrespectful and insulting.
He also pointed out that France was in a difficult economic situation and Paris needed the alliance more than any other member state.
"The one that benefits [from NATO] the least is the United States," Trump added.