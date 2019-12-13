Trump Describes Results of UK General Election as 'Big Win' for Prime Minister Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump described on Friday results of the UK general election as a "big win" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held the parliamentary election. According to an exit poll, the UK Conservative Party can count on an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons.

"Looking like a big win for Boris [Johnson] in the U.K.!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.